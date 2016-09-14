This short form documentary captures the energy of a vibrant Los Angeles neighborhood in the West Adams District. Artist Lucinda Luvaas who produced this film moved to the West Adams District recently. She was so taken with the welcoming community spirit of the area and this is what catalyzed and inspired the film you'll see here. The other artist featured in this film is Rufus Snoddy who grew up in the West Adams District and has many memories of the area including art studios he had in Jefferson Park. The movie is truly a celebration of community, of art, of inspiration and belonging.