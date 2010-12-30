There might be an infinite number of ways to make a zine. This video shows how to make one handy and common type: a half-size, staple-bound booklet.

The song on this video is from the wonderful album "Vs. Wilderness" by Finn Riggins.

finnriggins.com

Zines featured in this video:

"You Don't Get There From Here #14" by Carrie McNinch

"Chick Pea #4" by Mary Mack (split zine with Risk Oblivious Youth)

"Hatch! Mister Sister" by MKD and Asher

"Refugee" by Suze B.

"Another Chance: a Zine About Bioremediation" by many contributors, compiled by Ally Reeves

"Just So You Know #1" by Joey Alison Sayers

"Funwater Awesome #4" by Zach Mandeville

"Harlot, RN" by Megan Honor

"Green Zine #14" by Cristy Road

"Nest" by the RiverSpeak Collective

"Morgenmuffel #17" by Isy Morgenmuffel

"I Have a Song For You" by Bucket Siler

