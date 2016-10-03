BECOMING TRULY HUMAN is a documentary that looks at the rise of the “Nones” (those who check “none of the above” on religion surveys). Multiple research groups report that this group has risen from roughly 6% of the U.S. population in the 1990s to 25% as of 2015. To date, little research exists on this growing demographic.

The film offers a cinematic portrait of eight “Nones,” each of whom shares his or her journey from religious affiliation to religious non-affiliation. The film hears from each individually and as a group, as they share their respective views about religion, the world, God, the afterlife, and much more. Woven throughout, one None, Basil, shares how his quest for spiritual wholeness ultimately led him from religious non-affiliation to something else entirely.