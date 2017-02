Black Holes is a 3D animated short film selected at Sundance 2017 that we’re developing into an adult animated sitcom. We just launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund Season 1: bit.do/blackholeskick

Available w/ French, Spanish subtitles.

This first season chronicles the journey of Dave The Astronaut and his partner, an intelligent melon, as they embark on the first ever human mission to Mars.