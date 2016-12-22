Please enable JavaScript to experience Vimeo in all of its glory.
A music video made entirely from wood for a song by bedtimes.xxx/music, WoodSwimmer is based on a concept I developed while designing a new stop-motion universe where wood is the primary element. The sequences are cross-sectional photographic scans of pieces of hardwood, burls and branches. It is a straightforward technique but one which is brutally tedious to complete.
Thank you to colossal for the premiere! thisiscolossal.com/2017/06/woodswimmer-stop-motion-film/
More about the film at bfophoto.com/
More tunes at soundcloud.com/bedtimes
Photo prints of the images below are available at: bfophoto.com/#woodswimmer-section