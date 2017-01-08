Alan Williams: Creatures of the Deep offers an insight into the mind and work of the immensely talented Brighton sculptor Alan Williams, who turns scrap metal into amazing animal figures. Looking into his dark influences and childhood, this biopic explores Alan's practice, presenting the work of a true artist who holds “great talent, imagination and humility”.

Alan Williams | alanwilliamsmetalartist.com

Director - Ben Cox | gnarledappleproductions.com

Music - MOUNT BANK [Sam Organ] | play.spotify.com/artist/4SAXGvXPIllETA2trKCq4Z

Alan’s creative practice began in his childhood, creating fantastical hybrid creatures using old toys and a tube of glue. Currently entering his 14thth year of practice, Alan’s passion is making animals and creatures from mostly found and recycled metal; transforming recognisable every day objects into beautifully detailed, sculptural artworks. His unique hand crafted works imaginatively reference nature; animals, plants, textures, form and movement. Commissions include sculpture, architectural installations, furniture and many of his public artworks are on display in locations throughout Sussex and the UK.

Ben Cox - Director

"This film is the result of the wanting to create a passion project based around a local Brighton artist. The resulting film has surpassed all my original expectations both in the final product and the experience I had in making it. Working with Alan over the 6 months has been a wonderful experience and I have been exposed to an artist of great talent, imagination and humility. The project has been a wonderful collaboration, with Alan putting a lot of trust and faith in me as a filmmaker and I enjoyed every second of it".