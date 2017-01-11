“If it is love that binds people to places in this nation of rivers and in this river of nations then one enduring expression of that simple truth, is surely the canoe.”

This film captures the human connection and bond created by Canada’s well-known craft & symbol, the canoe. Through the stories of five paddlers across the province of Ontario, Canada - a majestic background both in it’s landscape & history - the film underscores the strength of the human spirit and how the canoe can be a vessel for creating deep and meaningful connections.

Filmmaker's Note:

I started paddling around the age of 7 throughout the waters of Ontario, Canada. Thanks to the canoe, I’ve made some lifelong friends and connections, not to mention memories and stories, that I’ll never forget.

I came to realize that the canoe was more than just a simple vessel and I wanted to show how several other paddlers similar to me created strong intimate connections alongside the canoe. It really gave me great joy to see how rich the mosaic of stories I encountered were. Whether they were young or old, or from various cultural backgrounds, individuals were taking the traditional Canadian craft and seeking new meaning with it. For me, the diverse paddlers I met while filming this project represented a Canada that has grown and evolved since its birth 150 years ago - and something that I was able to stand proud of today.

I’ve continued to paddle my whole life and plan to do so for a very long time. Seeing and hearing these stories made me appreciate and realize how important the canoe is to my life. To all the paddlers out there (and to those who want to start), this film is for you. Keep on paddling.

Narration Written & Spoken by: James Raffan

The Connector: Michelle Savoie

The Champion: Alexandra M. McGee

The Explorers: Gary & Joanie McGuffin

The Settler: Michael Zhang

The Mentor: Gail Bannon

Director / Cinematographer / Editor: Goh Iromoto

Camera Assistant / Sound Recordist / Editor: Courtney Boyd

Logistical Coordinator: Steve Bruno

Colourist: Jason Zukowski • Redlab

Motion Designer: Jay Smith • Upstate

Re-recording Mixer & Sound Editor: Joe Barrucco & Kristopher Laflamme • Timeline Audio

Assistant Editor: Nike Anderson Valeus

Music:

"To The Sky" by Andrew Seistrup (Marmoset)

"Ascend" by Riley, 1964 (Musicbed)

"Wistful" by A. Taylor (Musicbed)

"With the Wind" by Matthew D. Morgan (Musicbed)

"Leaving Earth" by Jordan Critz (Musicbed)

"Birth" by Matthew D. Morgan (Musicbed)

"Telos" by Chris Coleman (Musicbed)

Special Thanks:

Canadian Canoe Museum

Fort William First Nation Community

Rapid Media

This film was produced in partnership with:

Ontario Tourism Marketing Partnership Corporation

Tourism Northern Ontario

Ontario Parks

Northwest Ontario Tourism

Thunder Bay Tourism

Peterborough & Kawarthas Tourism

gohiromoto.com

Media Press Kit Available At: allthingsgoh.com/DOWNLOAD/THE-CANOE_PRESS-KIT.zip

For paddling adventures in Ontario, check out: ontariotravel.net/paddle