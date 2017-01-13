Sable Noir is a concept film & capsule collaboration between Billabong & Desillusion ,
Directed by Sebastien Zanella, Sable Noir takes inspiration from Jack Freestone's ups & downs and the impulses felt during his first year on the World Surf League.
L'océan affronte les montagnes,
Abattant des murs à ses pieds
Et le sable noirci.
On est plus qu'un fou
si l'on fait face à l'abysse,
Et bien plus qu'un roi
si l'on dompte ses cauchemars.
Special Effect: Thomas Blanchard
Voice over : Charlie Chaplin " the dictator”
Produced by Sam Carrier
Music : Giacomo Puccini "Adesso Voi"
Assisted by Kevin Johnson
Feat Aude Lionet
Additional filming : Faraz Mozafarian
Thanks to Stace Galbraith