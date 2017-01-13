Sable Noir is a concept film & capsule collaboration between Billabong & Desillusion ,

Directed by Sebastien Zanella, Sable Noir takes inspiration from Jack Freestone's ups & downs and the impulses felt during his first year on the World Surf League.

L'océan affronte les montagnes,

Abattant des murs à ses pieds

Et le sable noirci.

On est plus qu'un fou

si l'on fait face à l'abysse,

Et bien plus qu'un roi

si l'on dompte ses cauchemars.

Special Effect: Thomas Blanchard

Voice over : Charlie Chaplin " the dictator”

Produced by Sam Carrier

Music : Giacomo Puccini "Adesso Voi"

Assisted by Kevin Johnson

Feat Aude Lionet

Additional filming : Faraz Mozafarian

Thanks to Stace Galbraith