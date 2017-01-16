Oslo-based director Niels Windfeldt, part of Norwegian filmmaking collective Atlas and known for making ads and short films that dive deep into the extremes of the Norwegian landscape, talks about his film One Last Frame:

“Does taking a photo matter as much as it used to? One Last Frame explores the meaning of photography through the eyes of two young photographers as they try to settle on what they would shoot if they could only take one more picture for the rest of their lives.” Read more on NOWNESS - http://bit.ly/2it9eXN