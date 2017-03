A virtual flight through the sights and sounds of Upper Austria

This video is a personal edition of a video we produced for the Upper Austria Tourist Board.

oberoesterreich.at/derfilm.html

It took 8 months to produce and uses the HyperZoom™ method to produce a visually continuous journey with no cuts.

You can read more about the technique here: geofftompkinson.com/hyperzoom/

You can read a 'Making of' blog here: geofftompkinson.com/?p=1307