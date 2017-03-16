yagaboo.co.uk
Selected for Berlin Music Video Awards 2017
Director: Yagaboo
Cinematographer: Luke Jacobs
Creative: Seramic
The Swimmers – Olivia Federici and Katie Clark
Producer: Sam Seager
Producer: Rohan Scully
Production Assistant: Danielle Barnes
Underwater camera operator: Richard Stevenson
2nd Camera /Movi Tech: Tom McMahon
Focus Puller A cam: Marco Alonso Monedero
Focus puller B cam: Arran Green
Gaffer: Leo Olesker
DIT: Alan Andrade
Choreographer: Darcy Wallace
Editor: Jamie O'Donnell (Cut + Run)
Edit Producer: Ruth Minkley (Cut + Run)
Colourist: Matt Turner (Absolute Post)
Absolute Post Producer: Kirsty Murray
Sound Design: Munzie at GRCS
Camera gear supplied by: Camera Movement
Lighting supplied by: Pixie Pixel
Special thanks to HAMPTON POOL!!!!
Cut & Run, Absolute Post, Pixie Pixel, Camera Movement
GET THE TRACK HERE:
Stream 'I Got You' on Spotify: smarturl.it/sIGY / Apple Music: smarturl.it /amIGY
Buy 'I Got You' on iTunes: smarturl.it /iIGY/ Google Play: smarturl.it/gpIGY
Follow Seramic on:
facebook.com/seramicofficial
twitter.com/seramicofficial
instagram.com/seramic/
soundcloud.com/seramic