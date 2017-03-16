yagaboo.co.uk

Selected for Berlin Music Video Awards 2017

Director: Yagaboo

Cinematographer: Luke Jacobs

Creative: Seramic

The Swimmers – Olivia Federici and Katie Clark

Producer: Sam Seager

Producer: Rohan Scully

Production Assistant: Danielle Barnes

Underwater camera operator: Richard Stevenson

2nd Camera /Movi Tech: Tom McMahon

Focus Puller A cam: Marco Alonso Monedero

Focus puller B cam: Arran Green

Gaffer: Leo Olesker

DIT: Alan Andrade

Choreographer: Darcy Wallace

Editor: Jamie O'Donnell (Cut + Run)

Edit Producer: Ruth Minkley (Cut + Run)

Colourist: Matt Turner (Absolute Post)

Absolute Post Producer: Kirsty Murray

Sound Design: Munzie at GRCS

Camera gear supplied by: Camera Movement

Lighting supplied by: Pixie Pixel

Special thanks to HAMPTON POOL!!!!

Cut & Run, Absolute Post, Pixie Pixel, Camera Movement

GET THE TRACK HERE:

Stream 'I Got You' on Spotify: smarturl.it/sIGY / Apple Music: smarturl.it /amIGY

Buy 'I Got You' on iTunes: smarturl.it /iIGY/ Google Play: smarturl.it/gpIGY

Follow Seramic on:

facebook.com/seramicofficial

twitter.com/seramicofficial

instagram.com/seramic/

soundcloud.com/seramic