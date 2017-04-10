“Woza” ("Come" in Zulu) tells the story of an African surfer who has been taken as a lover by the African water spirit Mami Wata. It features 22 year-old Transkei surfer, Avuyile Ndamase.

Client: Mami Wata

Agency: Mami Wata in-house

Creative Director & Art Director: Peet Pienaar

Copywriters: Peet Pienaar, Nick Dutton, Andy Davis

Production company: Pantera (Buenos Aires)

Shot and directed by Pato Martinez & Francisco Canton

Producer: Manu Aguer

Music Composer / Sound Design: Vittorio Giampietro

Color Grading: Oisin O’Driscoll @ The Mill (London)

Underwater Camera Op: Calvin Thompson

Talent: Avuyile Ndamase, Holly Armstrong

Special thanks:

Jaco Bouwer

Samora Chapman

Maximo Bustillo

Stefan Naude

Alex Morrison

Linda (security)

Featuring Music by BCUC (Soweto) “Asazani”