Building on our popular primer on artificial intelligence [a16z.com/2016/06/10/ai-deep-learning-machines/] -- and a companion microsite [aiplaybook.a16z.com/] to help newcomers get started with AI -- this presentation shares more about the promise of artificial intelligence, beyond the hype. It's a ~45-minute narrated walkthrough of what companies are doing with AI today and what’s bubbling up from the research community that’s just a few years out.

Because AI is going to have as big (if not bigger) an impact as relational database technologies did from the 1970s onwards: Much like databases are inside just about every important piece of software we use every day, we're in the early years of putting AI in all our software -- and the full maturing of this trend will unfold over decades...

I hope the real world examples spark ideas for you on how to use AI in your own organization.

by Frank Chen (@withfries2)