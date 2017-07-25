At a time when Planned Parenthood is under attack, there are many things you can do to support them and the communities they serve.
Visit ppnyc.org to learn how you can support Planned Parenthood of New York City, and plannedparenthood.org to take action on behalf of Planned Parenthood nationwide.
Featuring Aida Blue, Amber Valletta, Chris Vargas, Cleo Cwiek, Elise Gallant, Francisco Ramirez, Grimes, Hailey Benton Gates, Hana Pestle, Hannah Simon, Hanne Gabby Odiele, Hari Nef, Jemima Kirke, Jojo, Jordan Legessa, Karen Ortiz, Lily Newmark, Maia Ruth Lee, Paloma Elsesser, Sage Adams, Sahar Ghaheri, Selena Forrest, Shirley Fromer and Stella Tennant
Director: Harley Weir
Creative Director: Jen Brill
Stylist: Camilla Nickerson
Makeup: Thomas de Kluyver
Hair: Tina Outen
Set Designer: Matt Jackson
Manicure: Alicia Torello, Sonya Belakhlef
Casting: Greg Krelenstein, Lisa Duckworth, Amrit Sidh
Art Director: Raine Trainor