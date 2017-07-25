At a time when Planned Parenthood is under attack, there are many things you can do to support them and the communities they serve.



Visit ppnyc.org to learn how you can support Planned Parenthood of New York City, and plannedparenthood.org to take action on behalf of Planned Parenthood nationwide.

Featuring Aida Blue, Amber Valletta, Chris Vargas, Cleo Cwiek, Elise Gallant, Francisco Ramirez, Grimes, Hailey Benton Gates, Hana Pestle, Hannah Simon, Hanne Gabby Odiele, Hari Nef, Jemima Kirke, Jojo, Jordan Legessa, Karen Ortiz, Lily Newmark, Maia Ruth Lee, Paloma Elsesser, Sage Adams, Sahar Ghaheri, Selena Forrest, Shirley Fromer and Stella Tennant

Director: Harley Weir

Creative Director: Jen Brill

Stylist: Camilla Nickerson

Makeup: Thomas de Kluyver

Hair: Tina Outen

Set Designer: Matt Jackson

Manicure: Alicia Torello, Sonya Belakhlef

Casting: Greg Krelenstein, Lisa Duckworth, Amrit Sidh

Art Director: Raine Trainor