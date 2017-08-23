Directed by Philippe Tempelman
Cinematography by Khalid Mohtaseb
Produced by Ylva Axell
Editor: Johan Wik
Music: Håkan Eriksson
Production manager: Alexandra Malmqvist
Colorist: Tom Poole, Company 3
Color producer: Alexandra Lubrano, Company 3
Sound design: Joakim Kristensen, Red Pipe
Sound project manager: Jon Persson, Red Pipe
VFX: Markus Bergqvist, Nicklas Buhlmann, Mattias Josefsson, Swiss
Online: Peter Marin
VFX producer: John Thorstensson, Swiss
VFX supervisor: Pablo Fernandez, Leo Wilk, Swiss
1st AD: Anders Habenicht
2nd AD: Christopher Garplind
Research: Joanna Nordahl, Christopher Garplind, Annika Barklund
Production coordinator: Martin Lissola
Stylist: Sofie Krunegård
Hair / Make-up: Yenifer Rojas
Set design / Prop stylist: Milan Rakic
Focus puller: Anton Bergström
Gaffer: Filip Marek
Grip: Adrian Wigerdahl / Emil Hall
2nd AC: Therese Fagergren
DIT: Simon Köcher / Milad Moore
Underwater operator: Carolina Nordlund, Eric Börjesson
1st Electrician: Jiří Kubelka
Grip asst.: Sebastian Karlsson
Spark: Andreas Hemming, Joel Sundqvist, Hugo Wittling
Electric asst.: Anders Dahl
Prop stylist asst.: Michael Wirtberg / Henrik Bergqvist
Stylist asst.: Lisa Pyk / Anna Sjunnesson
Underwater coordinator: Henrik Wennergren
Underwater assistant: Peter Kjellberg
PA: Christopher Deeks, Alexander Peters, Nilas Lindgren
Location manager: Filip Aston / Alexander Peters
Craft: Theodora Ventouris
Camera and equipment: Ljud & Bildmedia
Special thanks to: Mattias Montero
Agency: Made To Order
Executive producer: Johan Lindström
Production company: INDIO
The spoken words in the film were uttered by an MEP during a debate on equal pay in the European Parliament 2017.