* For a better experience play this film in 4K and use headphones.

•••

' Every time I go back to Sardinia to visit my family, I see this abandoned building in front of the sea. I felt it was the perfect place for Léo Walk and his choreographic imagination to perform, surrounded by the ruins, the surreal light of the costa verde and the intense voice of Mercedes Sosa. It creates this subtle feeling between vitality and melancholy that I wanted to express in this film. Sit back and enjoy! '

•••

FR ☞ konbini.com/fr/inspiration-2/isola-quand-la-danse-mele-avec-brio-modernite-et-melancolie/

ENG ☞ c-heads.com/2017/11/03/isola-a-short-dance-film-between-vitality-and-melancholy/

•••

Behind The Scenes ☞ vimeo.com/238974509

Shot in Todd AO anamorphics + Red Helium 8K.

Sardinia, September, 2017.

•••

Dancer: Léo Walk

Director: Neels Castillon

Cinematographer: Eric Blanckaert

1st AC: Kevin Rosé

1st AD: Sébastien Rouquet

BTS Video: Thibaut Koralewski

Location Manager: Alessandro Usai

Production Company: motionpalace.tv

Executive Producer: Ariane Cornic

Producer: Marie-Gabrielle Glock

Production Coordinator: Sandrine Laveau

Post-production: Mikros Image

Colourist: Sébastien Mingam

VFX: Anthony Lassus

Operations manager: Nicolas Daniel

Sound Production: Benzene

Sound Design: Loic Cavenet

Sound mix: Hugo Escuriol

Camera & Lenses: RVZ

•••

SPECIAL THANKS to Angèle Van Laeken, Lucie Delaye, Thomas Pallas, Samuel Renollet, Frédéric Lombardo, Cédric Dauch, J.M Weston, Franca Usai, B&B La Magnolia, Jean-Lin Roig, Adrien Kamir, Maja Unrug, Alberto Porcedda.

•••

MUSIC

"Alfonsina Y El Mar"

Performed by Mercedes Sosa

(P) 1988 PolyGram Discos S.A

Courtesy of Universal Music Publishing Films & TV

Lyrics & Music by Ariel Ramirez and Falucho Luna

© Editorial Lagos

Courtesy of Warner Chappell Music France