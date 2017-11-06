Can mountains shine on their own? A time lapse journey chasing the unique light of Dolomites, showing how it changes in different conditions and times.

It was shot during two summer vacations, between 2016 and 2017, for one month overall. It is completely set in Fassa and Gardena Valley, between Trentino and South Tyrol, in northern Italy.

Music: Dreams of trees, by Daria Shakhova. Visit her website here: https://oldowl.bandcamp.com/

A big thanks to ciemmesoft for developing TLTools, a free deflickering software: http://www.tltools.it/wp/

Equipment: Nikon D5000, Nikon D7000, Nikon 18-105mm, Tokina 11-16mm, DIY dolly

Software: Adobe After Effects, Premiere Pro, Lightroom, TLTools