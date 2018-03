Contemporary commerce for a commodified culture.

A film by DANIEL MCKEE

Music by BOYS NOIZE, remixed by THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS

cargocollective.com/danielmckee/

instagram.com/dnjmck/

This video was made using images, products and information found on Amazon.

As a bonus you can also view all the items from the video in print form here: cargocollective.com/danielmckee/amazon-rise-2018