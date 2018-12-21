Video of 1st place winners STVX + MARÍA EIZAYAGA + EMILIO LÓPEZ for the Open International Competition for Alternative Layout Design in Standard Housing 2018 organized by DOM.RF with Strelka KB with the support of Ministry of Construction of the Russian Federation.

Partners: Daniel Alcala, María Eizayaga, Alberto Sánchez, Emilio López, Oscar Hernández.

Team: Paulina Hernández, Samuel Orona, Julio Carranza and Alan Villalobos.

Motion Graphics by Cafeína Studio.

Voice Over: Gaudí Reynoso

Recording Studio: ANKA Producciones

Special thanks to STROIPROECT, Octavio Mestre and Dimitri Terentiev.

Competition website:

dom-competition.ru/en

stvx.mx