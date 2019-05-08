The increase in American capacity for oil and gas production in recent years has positioned the United States to become a net exporter of these resources by 2020. This has the potential for significant geopolitical implications, particularly for GCC economies as they work to diversify their economies away from the energy sector. Samantha Gross discusses these coming implications.

Samantha Gross is a Fellow in Foreign Policy, Energy Security and Climate Initiative, Brookings Institution in Washington, DC.