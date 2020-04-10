When the news broke that a man had been hiding in the woods of Maine for 27 years, it turned into a media sensation. Overnight, the identity of the legendary 'North Pond Hermit' was disclosed and he became the talk of the town.
"The Hermit" is a good-humored documentary ultimately about the extensive impact made by someone who spent a lifetime trying to erase any hint of his own existence.
