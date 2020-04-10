When the news broke that a man had been hiding in the woods of Maine for 27 years, it turned into a media sensation. Overnight, the identity of the legendary 'North Pond Hermit' was disclosed and he became the talk of the town.

"The Hermit" is a good-humored documentary ultimately about the extensive impact made by someone who spent a lifetime trying to erase any hint of his own existence.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

DIRECTED AND PRODUCED BY :Lena Friedrich

CO PRODUCERS : Laura Snow and Aitor Mendilibar

DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY : Laura Snow

SOUND RECORDIST : Aitor Mendilibar

EDITED BY : Lena Friedrich

CONSULTING EDITOR :Bob Eisenhardt

STORY CONSULTANTS : Immy Humes & James Lecesne

STILL PHOTOGRAPHER : Aitor Mendilibar

ORIGINAL SCORE: Fatrin Krajka & Gary Lucas (the legenary guitar player who compose Jeff Buckley’s Grace)

SONGS : Minnehonk Blues by Stan Keach and Dan Simons

Banjo In Hallowellfor by Stan Keach and Dan Simons

The North Pond Hermit by Troy R. Bennet

MUSIC SUPERVISER : Benoit Munoz