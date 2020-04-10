Explore the PMA exhibition "Carrie Moyer and Sheila Pepe: Tabernacles for Trying Times" on this virtual tour led by Associate Curator of Contemporary Art Jaime DeSimone and made in conjunction with the museum's creative partner, p3.

This immersive exhibition reimagines a familiar form of religious furniture—the tabernacle—as a symbolic location for cultural values such as justice, equality, and knowledge. Throughout their decades-long careers, sculptor Sheila Pepe and painter Carrie Moyer have achieved international acclaim through abstract works that are rich with color and materiality, incorporating diverse themes of craft, feminism, and queer activism.