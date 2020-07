Strings of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Alexander Kerr, director and soloist

Recorded July 3, 2020 at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center

VIVALDI Concerto in E major for Violin & Orchestra, “La primavera” (Spring),

from The Four Seasons, op. 8

VIVALDI Concerto in F minor for Violin & Orchestra, “L’inverno” (Winter),

from The Four Seasons, op. 8

ELGAR Serenade in E minor, Op. 20 for Strings

MOZART Divertimento in D Major K. 136