D*Dynamic - A House for all seasons

Conceived for the harsh, climatic extremes from 'Lapland to Cape Horn and Aleutians to Auckland' D*Dynamic can respond dynamically to its environment by controlled adaptation to seasonal, meteorological and astronomical conditions.

Based on Henry Dudney's discovery that allows a square to transform itself into an equilateral triangle, D*Dynamic can 'metamorphosize' and transform itself into 8 Configurations.

The flexibility of the D*Haus allows adaptation from winter to summer, and day to night by literally moving inside itself. The thick heavy external walls unfold into internal walls allowing glass internal walls to become facades. Doors become windows and vice versa. The layout consists of 2 bedrooms, open plan living room and bathroom, but can be adapted to suit different living situations. The D*Dynamic can change its shape and its perspective both seasonally and throughout the course not only dawn to dusk but also twilight to sunrise....

For example, in the summer plan, bedroom one faces East and watches the sun rise as you wake up. One can rotate the house so that the user is constantly in sunlight, while the house generates energy through its solar panels. The house is a product of an applied mathematical realisation. Thus from a manufacturing point of view the design deploys only one set of materials to achieve the flexible possibilities which its design invites.