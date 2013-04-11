Short Animated film by Špela Čadež | Slovenia / Germany | 2013 | 12 min | 50+ awards | more: finta.si/project/boles

CREW

based on the short story “Her Lover” by Maksim Gorky | screenwriters: Gregor Zorc, Špela Čadež | main animator: Oliver Throm | puppets, set, props: Žiga Lebar | director of photography: Michael Jörg | editor: Thomas Schmidl | postproduction: Markus Bledowski | voices: Katja Levstik, Gregor Zorc | music: Tomaž Grom | sound: Johanna Herr | producers: Tina Smrekar, Špela Čadež| production: Finta | co-production: Hupefilm | co-funding: SFC – Slovenian Film Centre, Film und Medien Stiftung NRW

SYNOPSIS

Filip lives in a poor neighbourhood. He dreams of writer’s glory and luxurious lifestyle in a more prosperous part of town. One day Filip gets a knock on the door. His neighbour Tereza, an older prostitute that Filip tries to avoid by all means, asks him to write a letter for her fiancé. Filip agrees. And it would all end up fine if a week later Tereza would not show up at his doorstep again, asking him to write an answer to the previous letter.

